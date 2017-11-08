Emmanuel Akuoku Insists Aduana Stars Have Enough Quality To Thrive In Africa

Aduana Stars defender Emmanuel Akuoku insists the Ghana Premier League champions have enough quality to excel in Africa next year.

The Fire club clinched their second Premier League crown in the 2016/17 season after a riveting campaign.

The Dorma-based side profited hugely from their massive investment to win just their second title in eight years.

And towering defender Emmanuel Akuoku is confident the side will thrive in the CAF Champions League next year due to the availability of well and tested players.

"We have a couple experience players like Tanko Mohammed, Bright Nsiah, Joseph Addo and others who have tasted Champions League before," he sad

"However, we still need a few more experienced players to help us achieve our target.

"We have the men capable of helping us to go all the way. Others have done it in the past and so it's not far-fetched for us to dream likewise."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com