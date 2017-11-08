Kevin-Prince Boateng Pays Tribute To Italy Legend Andrea Pirlo

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin Prince-Boateng has paid glowing tribute to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo, who has announced his retirement from football.

The 38-year-old won 116 caps for Italy and helped them win the 2006 World Cup.

Pirlo began his career at Brescia and also played for Inter, AC Milan and Juventus before joining the Major League Soccer side two years ago.

And Boateng, who featured alongside the iconic football legend, has heaped praise on the midfielder.

"No one more class and football elegance than you # graziepirlo # troppoforte @ Pirlo_official," Boateng tweeted.

— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) November 6, 2017

He was part of a Milan side who won two Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues and a Club World Cup between 2003 and 2011, then was instrumental in Juventus winning four successive Scudettos between 2012 and 2015.

