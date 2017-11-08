Thomas Partey Credits Diego Simeone For Stunning Form

In-form Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has attributed his blistering start to the season to Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone.

The 22-year-old midfielder is arguably the Rojiblancos best performer in the ongoing campaign, having scored five goals in 15 appearances, making him the club's joint top scorer with Angel Correa.

And the former Almeria enforcer has credited coach Diego Simeone for his great start to the season.

"Simeone allowing me time to develop was important and I had to wait for my chances,' Partey told KweseESPN.

"The manager spoke to me many times in the past to keep me involved and now I am playing more.

"He is great at motivating the players and makes it clear to us how he wants us to play and how we can continue to improve.'

Partey ended the side's four-match winless streak in all competitions over the weekend when he plundered a 92nd-minute strike against Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Raizor.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com