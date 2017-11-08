Top European Clubs Jostling Over Ghana Starlet Rashid Alhassan

Ghana U17 left back Rashid Alhassan has sparked the controversial engine among some top European clubs that are keen on securing his signature following his excellent outing at the just ended FIFA U17 World Cup.

Ghanaguardian.com has reported that top-flight clubs in Italy and the United Kingdom are battling for the signature of the Aduana Stars defender.

The defender was one of Ghana's star performers at the just ended FIFA U 17 World Cup in India where the Starlets exited at the quarter-finals stage.

Rashid is contracted to current Ghana Premier League Champions Aduana Stars but with a host of top European clubs queuing up for his services, it will not be surprising to see the Dormaa-based club losing one of their most exciting prospects.

Speaking to Ghanaguardian, Rashid confirmed the interests but remained tight-lipped on his possible destination; 'Yes, clubs from Italy and U.K have shown interest in signing me and I will let everything come out after we are done will all the necessary documentation and paperwork' - he said.

The exciting modern day left-back who likes to join the attack and can defend as well as the ability to dribble past players and deliver quality crosses which have drawn comparisons with Real Madrid's Marcelo - not a bad compliment for a 17 year old.

In an era where the left back, the position has been a bit of problem for the senior national team the Black Stars, the rise of young Rashid Alhassan could signal the sign of an answered prayer.

