2018 WCQ: Asamoah Gyan Calls For Support Ahead Of Egypt Clash

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has called on Ghanaian supporters to rally behind them ahead of their final clash with Egypt.

Ghana will take on Egypt at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday. The Pharaohs have already booked the only slot available in Group E.

Kwesi Appiah will be using this encounter to access his players and build a formidable team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged in Cameroon.

However, the country’s all-time top scorer has called on Ghanaians to rally behind them ahead of the match.

“I expect Cape Coast fans to come in their numbers and support the Black Stars. This is the first time we playing in-front of the Cape Coast because most the players have not played here before likewise many fans not being able to see lots of these stars,” Gyan told pressmen.

“So it’s going to be a 50-50 thing, so am pleading for everyone to support and I also entreat the journalist to promote the game to improve the numbers at the stadium.” He added.