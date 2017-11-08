2018 WCQ: We Will Show Our Competitiveness Against Egypt – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan says they will show their competitiveness against Egypt in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that will be staged at Cape Coast on Sunday.

The seven-time African champions have already booked their name in the tournament that will be staged in Russia and will be hoping to use this final match as a preparatory match ahead of the tournament.

Despite the country’s inability to qualify for the tournament, Gyan believes they will have to win to make the supporters and improve their FIFA rankings.

“We’re here to win for the nation because when we win we playing for bride despite not qualifying for the World Cup.” He told the press.

“We’re here to show our competitiveness in order to boost our FIFA ranking and we also got new players in the team who have a point to prove, so we’re not taking this game lightly all.” He added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are expected to continue their training today at the Cape Coast Stadium at 3:30 pm local time as the step of preparation for the encounter.