McDan Unity Cup 2017 Prelims: Teshie Edge Out Prampram

Teshie United were given a game of the lives by Prampram on Monday afternoon at the La Town Park when the won vie a marathon penalty shootout score line of 9-8 in the 2017 McDan Unity Cup Preliminary Match.

The exciting game between new entrants Prampram and veterans Teshie was a sell out with a huge patronage.

The fans came in very early and the game started on time with the field coloured by the McDan branded jerseys.

The ding dong battle ended in a goalless, and according to the rules on the tournament they had to go to penalties which Teshie won to advance to the next stage.

Next Monday will see Osu against Tema. Former Hearts of Oak goalie Eben Dida Armah who coaches the Tema team said they are coming to surprise with their twinkling stars. He said no one must miss the games of Tema.

McDan Group of Companies have investment in the game of football and the communities to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Winners have attractive prizes to collect in this annual tournament proposed by one Ayitey Dormon of La.