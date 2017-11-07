FIFA Fine Egypt

FIFA decided to fine Egypt following a pitch invasion and usage of fireworks in the national team’s match against Congo during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers at Borg Al Arab stadium.

The Pharaohs were able to qualify to the world for the first time since 1990 after beating Congo 2-1 in Alexandria. A match that witnessed violations of safety and security regulations from Egyptian fans.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee published its disciplinary overview report for the World Cup qualifiers in which it stated that improper conduct among spectators was made during the match which included letting off incendiary devices and a pitch invasion.

According to the articles 65 & 67 of the FDC FIFA Stadium Safety and Security Regulations, the Egyptian Football Association received a warning in addition to paying a 20,000 Swiss Franc fine.