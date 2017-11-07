Dreams FC Announce Signing Of Proud United Midfielder Issah Yakubu

Dreams FC have announced the signing of midfielder Issah Yakubu.

Yakubu becomes the third signing for the Club after the club secured the signature of Cletus Nombil and Razak Cromwell.

The Kweiman based club are eager to hit the ground running when the 2017/18 kicks off.

Dreams FC made a return to the elite division after finishing top in zone III of the GN Bank Division one League.