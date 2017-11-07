PHOTOS… Black Stars Trains At Cape Coast Stadium Ahead Of Egypt Clash

The Black Stars have held a training session at the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The match on Sunday has no real significance as Egypt have already booked their name at the World Cup but Kwesi Appiah has already disclosed that he’s using the game to assess his players as he builds a competitive team for AFCON 2019 that will be held Cameroon.

2[1]

3[4]

4[2]

5[3]