Clubs Have Failed To Make GPL Attractive, Not PLB – Jerome Otchere

Former Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere believes the reason why the Ghana Premier League is not attractive is because of how clubs are being run in the country.

The organizers of the Premier League have been criticized and slammed by many media outlets for failing to make the Premier League look attractive enough to attract sponsorship.

The just ended 2016/17 premier league season was played without a major headline sponsor but Jerome believes the clubs should be blamed for making the Ghana Premier League unattractive.

“The way football clubs are run in the country is the reason why the league is not attractive. If a football club who have qualified to play in the nation’s Premier League can’t afford two sets of jerseys then we have a problem.” He told Class Sports.

“At the end of the day, if that club comes to a match and there a problem with the jerseys they are using you can’t blame the PLB chairman because the club itself is not attractive.” He added.