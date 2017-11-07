Michael Essien Keeps Tabs On Former Club Chelsea

Chelsea legend Michael Essien says he keeps constant tabs on the progress of his former club.

Essien, who is on the books of Indonesia side Persib Bandung, enjoyed a successful nine-year spell in London.

The Ghanaian was a pillar of Chelsea's success during his spell between 2005 and 2014.

He won every major honor and was even named African Footballer of the Year in 2006.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan star have revealed he takes time to watch Chelsea games.

"It is possible to love domestic clubs but also outside clubs and I still watch Chelsea matches at night because in the morning I have to practice (with Persib)," Essien said on the "The John Dykes Show" which returned to FOX Sports Asia.

Essien is regarded as a complete Ghanaian export of all time.

