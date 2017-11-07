Michael Essien Urges Indonesia Clubs To Adopt Academy System To Develop Home-Grown Talents

Persib Bandung midfielder Michael Essien has urged Indonesian clubs to adopt the academy system to enhance the prospect of home-grown talents.

The Chelsea legend says the move will help boost the number of domestic players featuring in the Indonesia top-flight and ultimately further the cause of the Indonesia national team.

Essien shared his view on hos Indonesia teams can help develop talented young players when he appeared on the John Dykes show over the weekend.

"The academy is the main one: The young players need the club's academy to flourish and there are still many Indonesian clubs that do not have it yet," Essien said.

"Then, if you can play in Europe so when they return to defend the national team, they can help their country with different experiences."

The Ghana international has been working as a part-time TV Pundit, appearing on the show of the famous English presenter.

