Malik Akowuah Will Not Be Punished – Hearts of Oak Board Member

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson believes there is no need punishing Malik Akowuah but have insisted that counseling will be the best thing for the player.

The midfielder who was signed from Medeama SC was caught smoking shisha with his friends on last week Sunday.

The supporters of the club have called on the management to punish the player for putting the image and reputation into disrepute but Mr. Nelson punishing the player is not the best solution to get the player out of that attitude.

“I will not say he will be punished because of what he has done. It is something that you need to look at it as a childish act, you need to look at where he is coming from and you need to consider the environment as well because I don’t believe in that kind of strict punishment.” He told Class Sports.

“You need to speak to the player and find out why he did that. Sometimes he doesn’t even know what he is doing so for me counseling is the best thing to help somebody get out of this situation because the friends and environment you have influence and you may not even know you are doing things that will not help you progress in life.” He added.