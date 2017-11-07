Harrison Afful Yet To Report As Black Stars Leave For Cape Coast

All but Harrison Afful have arrived for Ghana's final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday in Cape Coast.

The Columbus Crew ace was in action for his MLS side on Sunday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat but progressed to the final of the Eastern Conference.

Afful, a right-back, is making a return to the team after missing last month's penultimate qualifier against Uganda and the friendly against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

This means head coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to train with 22 players at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday.

The technical team has been in Anomabo since Monday alongside Tunisia-based defender Nicholas Opoku.

Ghana are without suspended Thomas Partey and Ayew brothers- Andre (West Ham United) and Jordan (Swansea City).

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com