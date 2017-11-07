Michael Essien Works As TV Pundit In Indonesia

Persib Bandung midfielder Michael Essien worked as TV pundit in Indonesia over the weekend.

The 34-year-old appeared on the 'John Dykes Show' on Saturday in Jarkata to discuss the Premier League clash between former club Chelsea and Manchester United.

Essien discussed the chances of the team against their rivals at Stamford Bridge.

"I think last season was very bad at Stamford Bridge and I think he will not want it to happen again this season, he will do his best and prepare his team well so that last season's bad results will not repeat itself," Essien said prior to the game on Sunday

"With the pressure on the big team to Mourinho, one point will not be enough for them, but three points is not something easy, so if you can get one point instead of losing then I will accept it."

Chelsea recorded a narrow 1-0 win over the Red Devils at home on Sunday.

The show has also been aired on Fox Sports Asia.

