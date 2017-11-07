Christian Atsu Arrives To Play For Ghana Despite Newcastle Injury Concerns

Christian Atsu has arrived in his native Ghana to play for the Black Stars against Egypt in the final 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday despite Newcastle United injury claims.

The English Premier League side were seeking to withdraw the Ghanaian from this weekend's World Cup qualifier against Egypt claiming the Ghana star is 'feeling something'.

The English Premier League claim Atsu suffered the unexplained injury during Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, condemning the club to a second successive league defeat.

But the 25-year-old has joined his international teammates after arriving in his native country on Monday night to expose the Magpies.

@NUFC star @ChristianAtsu20 has arrived in #Ghana for Sunday's #WorldCup qualifier against #Egypt . He joins #BlackStars this morning. pic.twitter.com/GdnFYFtqs8

— Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (GFA) (@ghanafaofficial) November 7, 2017

Newcastle denied the Black Stars of using the player after withdrawing the winger for the previous match against Uganda in Kampala last month.

