Black Stars Arrives In Cape Coast Today

The Black Stars is expected to arrive in Cape Coast today to start preparations for the World Cup Qualifier on Sunday against the Pharaoh's of Egypt.

Ghana will play the Egyptians, who have already qualified for the World Cup and also better place on the FIFA Coca-Cola rankings ahead of Ghana.

Cape Coast Stadium is first time the Senior National Team will play in that venue.

Coach Kwesi Appiah had named his 23 man squad without the Ayew brother's.

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg, South Africa), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars, Ghana), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France).

DEFENDERS: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany), Lumor Agbenyenu (Portimonse, Portugal), Abbas Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England)

MIDFIELDERS: Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Godfred Donsah (Bologna, Italy), Nasiru Mohammed (BK Hacken, Sweden), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhstan), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund, Norway).

FORWARDS: Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (Lorent, France), Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia).