Yusif Basigi Applauds Priscilla Adubea

Head coach of Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi has heaped praises on Priscilla Adubea who scored four goals for the side in their 5-0 spanking of Kenya in the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium last week Sunday.

Basigi and his ladies impressively saw off the Harambee Starlets 5-0 in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Sunday, with Priscilla Adubea plundering four goals in the match.

The former Sekondi Hassacas gaffer could not hide his excitement and admiration for the Ampem Darkoa Ladies striker during an interview with Happy FM.

"Priscilla Adubea is a great lady ,she's very strong and unstoppable.She got a bright future ahead of her," Basigi said.

"For those who follow women football in Ghana, it is not surprising to see Priscilla scoring this number of goals in a single match," he added.

The young poacher won the Ghana Women's League top scorers gong after scoring 18 goals as well as the goal queen in the Sanford FA Cup.