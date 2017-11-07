Hector Cuper Warns Egypt Players ''No One Has A Guaranteed Place''

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says no player is not guaranteed a place in his squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals ahead of their final the qualifiers against Ghana.

The Argentine has told his players to continue to justify their inclusions as he prepares for next June's tournament.

''We are taking Ghana's match very seriously to keep the momentum going although it doesn't matter because we qualified already,'' Cuper stated.

''No player has his spot guaranteed in the team; until we leave to Russia every player have to work a lot to earn his place.''

Egypt has already qualified for the World Cup finals having beaten Congo 2-1 last month in the penultimate World Cup fixture.

