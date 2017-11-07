GPL: Inter Allies Fined ¢1,000 For Misconduct

Inter Allies have been handed a GH¢ 1,000 fine by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association for misconduct.

This happened during their Ghana Premier League match against Great Olympics at the El Wak Stadium.

The technical team rushed onto the assistant 1 after he flagged against Isaac Osae to disallow a goal scored.

Inter Allies FC was charged for breaching Article 35(1b), 35(3c), 35(4) and 35(7a&d) of the GFA General Regulations and Article 58(1) and 66(1&3) of the GFA Disciplinary Code in respect of this match.

The Charge Sheet read: ''During halftime when the Match Officials were in the dressing room in the match between Inter Allies and Accra Great Olympics played in Accra, your supporters besieged the room amidst insults and tried to force the door open to attack them in violation of the GFA Regulations.''