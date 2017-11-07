Richard Ofori: We Must Impress Against Egypt

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori believes they must do anything possible to impress the country in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana failed to qualify for their fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup finals after collecting just six points from five games from Group E after playing in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil.

Despite the country's inability to qualify for the tournament, the former Wa All Stars shot-stopper wants the nation to end their underwhelming campaign with a bloom when they engage the Pharaohs of Egypt, who have already booked the sole ticket from the group.

"Although we couldn't qualify we need to make sure we win the game as well, especially at home, because when we went there we lost by two goals and now they're coming to our home. We can't sit back and lose the game," Ofori tells KickOff.com.

"We need to wake up and win the game. Regarding on what went wrong in the whole process, one thing about football, sometimes you play your heart out but you can't get the results. Sometimes you hope to do your best and sometimes your best is not enough and another team will qualify."

"I can say maybe this year it's Egypt's year and they've qualified. I don't have anything to say about it because sometimes you work very hard and the outcome, the final part, doesn't go your way. What we need to do is do our possible best for the future."