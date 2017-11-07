Malik Akowuah’s Smoking Scandal Will Be Investigated - Hearts of Oak PRO

The Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak Opare Addo has disclosed that the explosive smoking scandal of midfielder Malik Akowuah will be investigated by the club.

The holding midfielder landed himself in BIG TROUBLE after being caught smoking in a shocking episode which could define his career at the Ghanaian giants.

The crisis in the grieving Ghanaian club swerved to a different dimension when, Akowuah, a key player was pictured smoking shisha in the conservative exactly a week after the side's painful 3-1 defeat to bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in the FA Cup final clash.

The 26-year old was red-taped enjoying the shisha with former Medeama teammate Richard Adjei, another player whose career has been rocked by acts of indiscipline.

And the PRO of the club in an interview with ATL FM in Cape Coast wants the fans to exercise restraint as the management is set to take a tough decision on the shameful act of the player.

'I have also seen the image on social media which am trying to reach him and find out the reality of it.

'We understand that Akowuah is entitled to his private life but his attempt to enjoy his private life should not also tarnish the image of Hearts. So very soon, we will conduct our investigations and come out with a decision.'

Akowuah, who endured a hellish and nightmarish time during the side's 3-1 defeat in the FA Cup final against rivals Asante Kotoko last week, has come under hot fire for his vices referencing his poor output in the final against their bitterest rivals.

The picture of the midfielder clutching the smoking pipe popping up on social media - a revelation that can see his Hearts of Oak career come to a sudden end.

