Becoming a star and maintaining a consistent high performance at the top level places a lot of responsibilities on players and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey admits a lot is expected of him from both club and country.
The hardworking Ghana star whose form is skyrocketing at an astronomic speed has started feeling the heat of stardom revealing his knowledge of the pressure and how he sweeps it under the carpet.
The 24-year-old has acknowledged that his prominent role with the Spanish heavyweights - and his status as one of the few Black Stars still plying their trade at a top European club - put pressure on him to succeed with the national side.
"Of course there is an expectation because I play for Atletico; I am a young player and still quite new to the national team. I know that I just have to keep playing and improving and try to not think about the pressure."
Partey has impressed when paired with Gabi in the heart of Atleti's midfield this season, notably starring in the 0-0 draw at Valencia and also finding the net in the 5-1 away win at Las Palmas - a game in which the Ghana international ran the show.
The swift growing midfielder is currently the most influential Black Stars player has scored 4 goals in his last three games for Ghana.
Thomas Partey Admits Current Form Places High Expectations On His Shoulders
