Thomas Partey is undoubtedly the most in-form Ghanaian player in Europe this season and the attacking midfielder has credited Atleti manager Diego Simeone's patience as the catalyst that has shot him into his explosive form.
Partey, 24, has been in an incredible form for both club and country, scoring four goals in the last three competitive matches for Ghana - a feat that has earned him a nomination into the Africa footballer of the year.
The stupendous midfielder has already made seven La Liga starts this season - more than the total number of games he played in the 2016-17 campaign.
The Ghanaian has also featured in all four of Atleti's Champions League group stage fixtures, fetching a vital 30-yarder equaliser in their 1-1 home stalemate with Qarabag on Tuesday.
But Partey did not become a star overnight as he had to wait anxiously for his time to flourish.
And the Black Stars playmaker believes the patience with which Diego Simeone nurtured him has been instrumental in his rise to prominence at the club.
"Simeone allowing me time to develop was important and I had to wait for my chances," Partey told KweseESPN.
"The manager spoke to me many times in the past to keep me involved and now I am playing more.
"He is great at motivating the players and makes it clear to us how he wants us to play and how we can continue to improve," he added.
The former Tema Youth midfielder has suddenly popped up as one of the top-notch players on the continent and his influential role in the Ghana Black Stars has been manifesting in the last three games for the side.
Thomas Partey Praises Diego Simeone’s Patience
Thomas Partey is undoubtedly the most in-form Ghanaian player in Europe this season and the attacking midfielder has credited Atleti manager Diego Simeone's patience as the catalyst that has shot him into his explosive form.
Partey, 24, has been in an incredible form for both club and country, scoring four goals in the last three competitive matches for Ghana - a feat that has earned him a nomination into the Africa footballer of the year.
The stupendous midfielder has already made seven La Liga starts this season - more than the total number of games he played in the 2016-17 campaign.
The Ghanaian has also featured in all four of Atleti's Champions League group stage fixtures, fetching a vital 30-yarder equaliser in their 1-1 home stalemate with Qarabag on Tuesday.
But Partey did not become a star overnight as he had to wait anxiously for his time to flourish.
And the Black Stars playmaker believes the patience with which Diego Simeone nurtured him has been instrumental in his rise to prominence at the club.
"Simeone allowing me time to develop was important and I had to wait for my chances," Partey told KweseESPN.
"The manager spoke to me many times in the past to keep me involved and now I am playing more.
"He is great at motivating the players and makes it clear to us how he wants us to play and how we can continue to improve," he added.
The former Tema Youth midfielder has suddenly popped up as one of the top-notch players on the continent and his influential role in the Ghana Black Stars has been manifesting in the last three games for the side.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com