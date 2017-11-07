i want nothing:I need nothing,I have everything because I posess faith.I dont need money, money needs me , without me , money is uselessBy: Dennis Adjei-Sarpong
Thomas Partey: Atletico Madrid Can Still Progress In UCL
Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey believes his side can still qualify for the knockout stage of the UCL.
The Ghana international scored the goal that helped Atletico Madrid claim a 1-1 draw against Qarabag.
The Rojiblancos currently sit third on the table in their group and have a slim chance of qualifying, but Partey believes it possible.
"We lacked a bit of luck to score the second goal. We played a great game and now we cannot lower our arms,' Partey said.
"We created many occasions. We have to keep fighting as a team.
"We all work to score goals every weekend. We have to continue without lowering our arms and fighting until the end,' he added.
