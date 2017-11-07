Politicians think all of us are funny believing they can make the world paradise-rather they look funny pretending they can.By: JUSTICE ANKRAH
2018 FIFA WC Qualifier: Black Stars To Arrive In Cape Coast On Tuesday
The Black Stars will open camp in Cape Coast on Tuesday to prepare for their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
With the majority of the players expected to touch down in the capital on Monday night, the technical team wants to start training in the next day [Tuesday].
Head coach Kwesi Appiah wants to get the full complement of them and start preparations for the final Group E clash.
The ex-Ghana captain plans to use the match to prepare his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Ghana's clash against Egypt is unneeded after the Pharaohs sealed the qualification spot from the section which also included Congo and Uganda.
This is the first time the Black Stars will be playing a match in Central Regional capital.
