2018 Women's WC Qualifier: It Is Not Over - Yusif Basigi
Head coach of the Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi believes despite defeating Kenya by 5:0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday does not mean it is a done deal.
According to the former Hassacas gaffer, he will not be complacent ahead of the second leg of the game since football is full of uncertainties.
"Yes we won comfortably 5-0 and that should make us happy but this is football. It's not over until it's all over," Basigi said.
"We need to play better than we did here in Ghana to make sure we get to the next stage of the qualifier.
"We can't relax because we've scored 5-0. They can also score 5-0 or more to kick us out. So we need to keep our preparations up and ensure we get a good scoreline in Kenya to make it," he added.
Basigi guided the side to maul Algeria in the first game of the qualifier to set up the clash with Kenya.