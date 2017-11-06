Aduana Stars Owner Target Group Stage In Next Year's CAF Champions League

Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyemang Badu II has set an ambitious target for the Ghana Premier League champions to get to the group stage next year's CAF Champions League after their heroics on the local scene.
To him, the club's envious achievement of winning the Ghana Premier League will be swept under the carpet if they fail to make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.
The joyous Dormaahene tasked the players to make themselves and the Aduana Stars family proud by crossing the line to shake the annals of Africa football with their participation in next year's CAF Champions League.
"You must prove to the whole world that Aduana Stars are worthy champions of the Ghana Premier League by making an indelible impact in Africa next year," he tasked.
He noted that it is easier to get to the group stage of the competition now than it was in the beginning.
"Initially, a club must play three games before getting to the group phase or the money zone. But it's a different case now. Two games will get you there.
"The financial commitment of the group stage is also juicy - $550k if the team gets there. So you have to make your fans and family proud by getting to that stage.
"It will be a great disservice to the entire Dormaa community if you fail to make an appearance at the group stage," he added.
The Ghanaian club champions have since started strengthening their side with some experienced and talented players to face the task ahead.
