44 minutes ago | Sports News

Thomas Partey Reveals Why Atletico Madrid Are Winning Difficult Matches

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed that Atletico Madrid's desire to grind out results was the key factor in their stoppage time over Deportivo.

Atletico Madrid avoided another poor result with a hard-fought win against Deportivo thanks to Thomas Partey's late free kick on Saturday night.

Atletico's second win in nine matches ended a streak of three consecutive 1-1 draws in the league and Copa del Rey.

"We knew how to suffer," said Partey, who also scored on Tuesday in the draw with Qarabag in the Champions League.

"In the end, we deserved these three points. This win will give us a boost."

The victory at Riazor Stadium moved Atletico to four points behind Valencia.

It was the sixth loss for Deportivo, which stayed in 16th place.

