I am normally a natural born woman teaser,but nevertheless i love to admire,touch,feel and squeeze the things that suits me.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
I am normally a natural born woman teaser,but nevertheless i love to admire,touch,feel and squeeze the things that suits me.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Commey Stops Nelson in Rd 2 At Warriors Mixed Martial Arts Contest
Isaac Commey, representing Ghana was too strong and skilful for UK born Theophilus Nelson in their Elimination Contest which took place at the rlg Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night.
Ever confident Theophilus Nelson whose parents hail from Ghana, but was born in England could not stand the rapid punches and kicks of the pride of Bukom, Isaac Commey and his corner had to throw the towel and be saved by the referee in round two.
Nelson who seems not to know the quality of Commey’s strength and skill came in full of confidence for victory, but had to submit.
He was dazed by the punches of Commey who increased his victories to ten, all knock our wins and had to be stretched and rushed to the Ridge Hospital, because he could not walk. The hospital medical has to put drip o him to revive.
After the fight, Commey advised Nelson not to brag about coming to Ghana to beat the local champion, a real native from Accra who calls himself the pride of Bukom.
He said the fight was just to prepare him for the upcoming African Kickboxing championship in morocco.
He expressed his desire for greater honours and has challenged the world champions in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).
“I have won many medals, now I need a title belt. I want to be a world champion; I thank my coaches for this win, as well as Urban Sports Champions and members of Pro Fight Factory who have supported me, especially Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai and my mother. I also thank the media for exposing me as I am the next greatest champion to come from Ghana and my six coaches who have help me to improve technically and psychologically" Commey added.
As Theophilu Nelson could not rise up from the punch from the Bukom warrior his two white coaches, Alan and Brian were bemused and in wonderland as to how the fight should end so easily for Commey.
In other supporting international bouts of the interesting package, Amba Mvolo of cameroun beat Horatio Alonu of Nigeria.
Franklin Esoe of Cameroun decisioned Nnsaemeka Nwoye, as Bikim Steve of Cameroun also beat his opponent Sallasie C. Degollo. Jonathan Lamptey beat fellow Ghanaian Benedict Asriel.
All the bouts on the bill were interesting with the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union GBSU at their supporting best at the event.
Mr. Gabby Ammah of Urban Sports Champions said MMA can be promoted bigger and higher here in Ghana as there are many young fighters in the country. He promised to take Commey out to Europe for more exposure. He commended the media who hyped the match and joked that people who eat kenkey and banku are stronger than people who eat KFC.
Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai called Yours Truly from Switzerland to congratulate the whole crew who supported Commey.