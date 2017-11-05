Modernghana.com brings you all the results from the top European Leagues. English Premier League Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth Swansea City 0-1 Brighton South
SCOREBOARD: Results From Top European Leagues
Modernghana.com brings you all the results from the top European Leagues.
English Premier League
Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth
Swansea City 0-1 Brighton
Southampton 0-1 Burnley FC
Huddersfield 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
West Ham 1-4 Liverpool
Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal
Everton 3-2 Watford
Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Spanish La Liga
Valencia 3-0 Leganes
Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Alaves 1-0 Espanyol
Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla
Levante 1-2 Girona
Celta Vigo 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad 3-1 Eibar
Villarreal 2-0 Malaga
Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas
Italian Serie A
Bologna 2-3 Crotone
Genoa 0-2 Sampdoria
Inter 1-1 Torino
Cagliari - Hellas Verona
Chievo Verona 2-1 SSC Napoli
Fiorentina 2-4 Roma
Juventus 2-1 Benevento
Lazio - Udinese – Postponed
Atalanta 1-1 SPAL 123
*Sassuolo 0-2 AC Milan
German Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Werder Bremen
Augsburg 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-1 Mainz 05
Freiburg 0-1 Schalke 04
Hamburger SV 3-1 VfB Stuttgart
RB Leipzig 2-1 Hannover 96
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich
FC Cologne 0-3 Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg 3-3 Hertha Berlin
French Ligue 1
Rennes 1-0 Bordeaux
Angers 0-5 PSG
Monaco 6-0 Guingamp
Montpeiller 1-1 Amiens
Nantes 2-1 Toulouse
Troyes 3-0 Strasbourg
Nice 1-0 Dijon
Marseille 5-0 Caen
Metz 0-3 Lille
*Saint-Etienne 0-2 Lyon