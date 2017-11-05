modernghana logo

4 hours ago | Sports News

SCOREBOARD: Results From Top European Leagues

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Modernghana.com brings you all the results from the top European Leagues.

English Premier League

Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth

Swansea City 0-1 Brighton

Southampton 0-1 Burnley FC

Huddersfield 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

West Ham 1-4 Liverpool

Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

Everton 3-2 Watford

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Spanish La Liga

Valencia 3-0 Leganes

Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Alaves 1-0 Espanyol

Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla

Levante 1-2 Girona

Celta Vigo 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad 3-1 Eibar

Villarreal 2-0 Malaga

Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas

Italian Serie A

Bologna 2-3 Crotone

Genoa 0-2 Sampdoria

Inter 1-1 Torino

Cagliari - Hellas Verona

Chievo Verona 2-1 SSC Napoli

Fiorentina 2-4 Roma

Juventus 2-1 Benevento

Lazio - Udinese – Postponed

Atalanta 1-1 SPAL 123

*Sassuolo 0-2 AC Milan

German Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Werder Bremen

Augsburg 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-1 Mainz 05

Freiburg 0-1 Schalke 04

Hamburger SV 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

RB Leipzig 2-1 Hannover 96

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich

FC Cologne 0-3 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg 3-3 Hertha Berlin

French Ligue 1

Rennes 1-0 Bordeaux

Angers 0-5 PSG

Monaco 6-0 Guingamp

Montpeiller 1-1 Amiens

Nantes 2-1 Toulouse

Troyes 3-0 Strasbourg

Nice 1-0 Dijon

Marseille 5-0 Caen

Metz 0-3 Lille

*Saint-Etienne 0-2 Lyon

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

