Mario Balotelli Scores Winner For Nice, But Then Sees Red
Mario Balotelli scored the winner and was later sent off as Nice beat Dijon 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The Italian striker converted a penalty in the 40th minute after a foul on Alassane Plea in the area, for his sixth league goal of the campaign.
As cool as you like! Another penalty converted in fine fashion by OGC Nice striker Mario Balotelli. ðŸ'Š pic.twitter.com/DlBa5Xi69v
He was then dismissed for the third time in Ligue 1 since moving to Nice at the start of last season, receiving a straight red card for chopping down Dijon defender Cedric Yambere from behind with a minute left.
Balotelli remonstrated with the fourth official as he went off but Nice held on to end a run of four successive league defeats and six consecutive losses in all competitions.
Balotelli furious about being sent off earlier for Nice pic.twitter.com/9f9mHjvNmN — Football Bang (@football_bang) November 5, 2017
