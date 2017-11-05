Alvaro Morata scored his first goal since September as Chelsea deservedly beat Manchester United to move a point behind the Red Devils in the Premier League....
Morata's header gives dominant Chelsea victory over Man Utd
Alvaro Morata scored his first goal since September as Chelsea deservedly beat Manchester United to move a point behind the Red Devils in the Premier League.
Morata powerfully headed in his eighth goal for the club 10 minutes after the break as the Blues recorded a third consecutive league win.
David de Gea kept out further efforts from Morata and Eden Hazard as Chelsea looked to add to their lead.
United forward Marcus Rashford flashed an effort wide in the closing stages before substitute Marouane Fellaini's close-range strike was saved by Thibaut Courtois.
Chelsea remains fourth while second-placed United trail leaders Manchester City, who beat Arsenal 3-1 earlier, by eight points.