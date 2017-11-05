Woe betides church-attendants who claim to be Christians; preach virtue but mockingly practice vice.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Kassim Nuhu Guides Young Boys To Pick Vital Away Point At FC Basel
In-form Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu inspired Young Boys to secure a vital point at FC Basel in a top of the table clash to extend their lead to 7 points as the title chase heats up in the Swiss Super League.
The Black Stars defender was at his usual best to see his side end the game in a 1-1 stalemate despite the home side dominating play.
Ivorian international Sere Die opened the scoring for the home side with three minutes to the half-hour mark before the visitors fired back with ten minutes to end proceedings.
Kassim who was booked for challenging the referee for awarding a corner in an over kick situation came close to fetching the equaliser when his supersonic header went a few inches over the bar.
The visitors stepped up to fetch the equaliser when Pierre Nsame tapped home a beautiful finish in the 80th minute.
The Ghana centre-back is expected to join his Black Stars teammates latest by Tuesday for the final group game of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier with the Pharaohs of Egypt.
