Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was named Man-of-the-Match in his side Alaves' victory over Espanyol in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday. Wakaso was a...
Mubarak Wakaso Named Man-Of-The-Match In Spain
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was named Man-of-the-Match in his side Alaves' victory over Espanyol in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.
Wakaso was a total workaholic in the midfield for Alaves as they beat Espanyol 1-0 for its first home win of the season.
Christian Santos scored the winner one minute into the match, ending Alaves' five-game losing streak at Mendizorroza Stadium.
Despite Santos's heroics, Wakaso was chosen as the best player on the field as he commanded the midfield with aplomb.
#AlavÃ©sEspanyol | Vosotros lo habÃ©is decidido 😀 @WakasoBobby , ¡El Hombre del Partido'! 👏👏 ¡Enhorabuena, Waka! #GoazenGlorioso pic.twitter.com/TM9P8BsL3N
— Deportivo AlavÃ©s (@Alaves) November 4, 2017
Espanyol played a man down from the 39th because of a red card to defender Mario Hermoso.
Wakaso is expected to arrive in Ghana by Monday night as he returns to the Black Stars fold for the World Cup qualifier against Egypt.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com