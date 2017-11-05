Wisdom is not like a mango well-formed for picking--it is harvested from the nakedness of our thoughts.By: Kwesi-Gabriel Eshun,
Black Princesses cruise to 5-0 win over Kenya
Striker Priscilla Adubea scored four goals as the Black Princesses posted a convincing 5-0 win over Kenya in a 2018 Women's World Cup qualifier on Sunday afternoon.
Priscilla Adubea found the back of the net twice in each half plus an early effort from Helena Obeng gave Ghana the heavy win over their East African counterparts.
Basigi’s charges opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes of the game when Helena Obeng slotted home a beautiful finish in the early minutes of the game before Adubea started her onslaught.
The in-form Ampem Darkoaa Ladies striker doubled the lead for Ghana few minutes after Helena's opener and added her second and Ghana's third before the break.
Ghana returned from the break with Adubea still in her unstoppable element, fetching the 4th and 5th goals before the 75th-minute mark.
Ghana will travel to Nairobi for the second leg, which is now expected to be a mere formality.
The winner will face either Morocco or Cameroon in the last stage of the qualifiers for a place in the World Cup.
Two teams would represent Africa in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled for August 7-26 2018, in France.