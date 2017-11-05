Ajax Amsterdam Observe Minute's Silence In Honuor Of Abubakari Yakubu

Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam observed a minute's silence for former Ghana international Abubakari Yakubu who passed on last week before their Eredivisie clash against FC Utrecht at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday afternoon.
World football was rocked by shock death of former Ghana midfielder Abubakari Yakubu last Tuesday.
Yakubu, who spent six seasons with Ajax, was reported to have been under oxygen support at the Tema Government Hospital before his demise last Tuesday, aged 36.
He was a member of the Black Stars squad that qualified Ghana for their first ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.
Yakubu was a versatile player who slotted into defence when required, and won the Dutch league and cup double in 2002 and added another league title in 2004.
He left Ajax for Vitesse Arnhem in 2004 after 89 appearances.
