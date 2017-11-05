Million Dollar Rental Takes Up Football Management, Signs On 4 Great Talents

Ghana Football has a new entrant in the area of Talent Management with Million Dollar Rentals, a company which started out as an equipment rentals business, entering the football industry with a focus on unearthing, developing and managing talented and skilful African footballers.
In pursuit of this goal, Million Dollar Rentals signed four very talented and young footballers onto their Management Contracts earlier this week in Accra.
To ensure that the Footballers were adequately represented, close friends, confidantes and family members of the footballers were part of the signing-on ceremony which took place at the Abelenkpe offices of consultants to Million Dollar Rentals Ghana Limited, Krypton Global, a Marketing and Management Consulting firm.
Mr. Nesieyali Chukwuka Nathan, Chairman of Million Dollar Rentals Ghana signed on behalf of the company with each player and their family members and close friends being witnesses.
The Footballers who signed-on the Management Contracts are Dickson Afram Boateng, Eric Adonmmai Allotey, Michael Asenso-Donkor and Benedict Chika Egbo.
Mr. Nathan, in signing each footballer on encouraged them to be disciplined and focused so as to ensure success in their careers.
He expressed optimism that these players, and others to be signed on by Million Dollar Rentals, would grow to become household names in world football.
of Million Dollar Rentals] and Player Michael Asenso-Donkor append their signatures to the Management Contract
