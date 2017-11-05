Agyemang Badu Inspires Bursaspor To Pick A Point In A 2-2 stalemate At Kasimpasa

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu came off the bench to inspire Bursaspor to pick a point in 2-2 all drawn with Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.
The Black Stars midfielder was introduced into the game in the 68th minute when Bursaspor were already trailing by two goals.
But Badu's ingenuity and hard work propelled his side to score twice in 5 minutes to restore Kasimpasa' lead to pick an important away point from the Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan Stadyumu (Ä°stanbul).
The electrifying game saw another Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah scoring the second goal for Kasimpasa after Eduok had put the home side ahead.
But a Badu inspired Bursaspor side reduced the tally in the 89th minute through Ersoy before Behich restored parity with 3 minutes into added time to share the spoils.
The on-loan Udinese midfielder has been instrumental for Bursaspor since joining this summer, starting 9 times and scoring a goal to guide the side from the bottom-placed position when he joined to 5th on the table currently.
