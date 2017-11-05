ALLOW THE PEOPLE TO SIT UNDER A TREE WITH A SHADE OF DEMOCRACY: STOP ARBITRARILY TRAMPLING UPON FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS AND FIRMLY ENTRENCH THE RULE OF LAW.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Ligue 1: Edinson Cavani Landmark As Paris Saint-Germain And Monaco Win
Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco both cruised to big wins in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Edinson Cavani moved past 100 Ligue 1 goals as PSG thrashed Angers 5-0.
Cavani and Kylian Mbappe both struck twice, with Julian Draxler also on target as Unai Emery's unbeaten Parisians won their 10th match in 12 at little more than a canter.
So dominant were the visitors that PSG hardly even missed Neymar, who sat out the clash with a thigh problem.
Brazil full-back Dani Alves proved the true star of the show, however, laying on two eye-catching assists in a vintage performance to belie his 34 years.
Not to be outdone, second-placed Monaco reacted to PSG's triumph by thumping Guingamp 6-0 at home.
Guido Carrillo and Adama Traore both found the net twice, with Keita Balde and a Fabinho penalty completing the rout.
Despite Monaco's riposte, PSG remains four points clear at the top of the table.
Adrien Thomasson and Emiliano Sala ensured Nantes edged out Toulouse 2-1.
The visitors were level on the hour thanks to an Alexis Blin goal, but Sala hit back for Nantes just seven minutes later in what proved the decisive blow.
Hyunjun Suk and Saif-Eddine Khaoui hit the net after the break as Troyes sunk Strasbourg 2-0 at home, with the visitors losing Nuno Da Costa to a red card after just 31 minutes.
Giovanni Sio thought he had stolen the points for Montpellier with his 82nd-minute goal, only to have those hopes dashed when Danilo Avelar equalized for Amiens two minutes from time, to secure a 1-1 draw.