Bundesliga Round-Up: Bayern Munich Beat Borussia Dortmund To Go Six Points Clear
Bayern Munich moved six points clear of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table with a 3-1 victory in Der Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park.
Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski, and David Alaba were all on target as Bayern made it seven wins from seven since Jupp Heynckes returned to take charge.
Dortmund, for whom Marc Bartra scored a late consolation, have now failed to win any of their previous four games in the division and have dropped to third on the table.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig hit back against Hannover to clinch a 2-1 win and move up to second place.
The hosts bounced back from their defeat to Bayern to win the battle between third and fourth.
Newly promoted Hannover looked like they might be the ones to close the gap at the top when Jonathas broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, taking one touch to control a low cross from the right and then finishing smartly.
But the hosts leveled with 20 minutes to go through Yussuf Poulsen's far-post tap-in and won it in the 80th minute when Emil Forsberg stretched superbly to reach a long ball and turn it across goal and Timo Werner stabbed it home.
Defeat for Hannover allowed Schalke to leapfrog them into fourth thanks to a 1-0 win at Freiburg, with Daniel Caligiuri scoring a 62nd-minute winner.
Freiburg dropped into the bottom three as Hamburg saw off 10-man Stuttgart 3-1.
The visitors got off to a terrible start when Dzenis Burnic was sent off for two bookings inside the opening 12 minutes and Aaron Hunt put Hamburg ahead eight minutes later.
Daniel Ginczek equalized from the spot 10 minutes into the second half, but two goals in the space of five minutes from Filip Kostic and Jann-Fiete Arp saw Hamburg home.
Jannik Vestergaard's 67th-minute equalizer earned a point for Borussia Monchengladbach in a 1-1 draw at home to Mainz, for whom Abdou Diallo opened the scoring.
Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen also drew 1-1. Kevin Volland put Leverkusen ahead in the 47th minute, but Kevin Danso equalised two minutes later.
