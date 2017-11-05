Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh scored his fifth league goal as Dinamo Brest overcame Neman Grodno 2-0 in the Belarusian top-tier league at the Neman Stadium o...
Joel Fameyeh Fires Dinamo Brest To Victory Against Neman In Belarus
Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh scored his fifth league goal as Dinamo Brest overcame Neman Grodno 2-0 in the Belarusian top-tier league at the Neman Stadium on Saturday.
Fameyeh, who has struggled with a starting berth for Brest for some time now put the side ahead in the 22nd minute with a sublime strike.
Artem Milevsky sealed the victory for the visitors in the 71st minute with a thumping header.
Fameyeh lasted 87 minutes while compatriot Saliw Babao made a cameo appearance for the victors.
