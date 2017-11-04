CAF President Mourns Death Of Former Ghana Midfielder Yakubu Abubakari

CAF President Ahmad has expressed shock and sadness over the death of former Ghana midfielder Abubakari Yakubu, who passed away on Tuesday (31 October 2017) at a hospital in Tema near Accra, after a short illness.
'On my behalf, the CAF Executive Committee and the African football family, I convey condolences to the Ghana Football Association and the bereaved family. May God bless his soul,' the CAF President said.
A talented and versatile midfielder during his playing days, Yakubu was a member of the Ghana squad at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, playing every minute of the Black Stars' abortive campaign.
Having represented Ghana at every age level, he made over a dozen appearances with the senior national team, missing out on Ghana's maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006 despite being a regular face in the qualifying campaign.
After leaving the shores of Ghana in 1999 at the age of 17, he made his name with Dutch giants, Ajax, where he won two league titles, 2002 and 2004 as well as the Dutch Cup in 2002. He was a key member of the Ajax class of 2003 that reached the quarters of the UEFA Champions League, losing out to eventual winners AC Milan.
After more than half a decade with Ajax, Yakubu joined Vitesse Arnhem spending four years with the 'Vitas'.
Abubakari was buried last Thursday.
