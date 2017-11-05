Ghanaian midfielder Nana Opoku Ampomah was on target for Waasland-Beveren in their 2-0 win over Mouscron in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League on Saturday.
Ampomah, who earned his Black Stars debut call-up last week for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Pharaohs of Egypt, sealed the win for Yellow and Blue lads in the 61st minute of the encounter against Mouscron.
But before Ampomah's second-half strike, Japanese midfielder Ryota Morioka had given the hosts a first-half lead.
Ampomah picked a booking in the 39th minute before being substituted with twelve minutes left on the clock.
Nana Ampomah Scores For Waasland-Beveren In Home Win Over Mouscron
