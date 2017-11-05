Ghana winger Christian Atsu was substituted as Steve Cook's stoppage-time header handed Bournemouth a shock 1-0 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday.
The talented player was key for the Magpies who saw Dwight Gayle's first-half strike controversially chalked off.
Newcastle's former Bournemouth winger Matt Ritchie hit the post from a distance while visiting keeper Asmir Begovic produced fine saves to deny Ritchie and Christian Atsu, and Dwight Gayle spurned another opportunity for the hosts.
Atsu was replaced in the 82nd minute by Murphy before Cook struck to stun the home side at the St Jame's Park.
Defender Cook powered home from a corner in the second added minute to hand Eddie Howe's visitors a third Premier League win of the season.
It came on a day when the Magpies were made to pay for missed chances. However, the bulk of a crowd of 52,237 left St James' Park firmly believing Gayle's 16th-minute strike should have stood, with television replay suggesting they may have had a point.
Christian Atsu Substituted In Newcastle's Shock Home Defeat By Bournemouth
