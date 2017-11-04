Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey scored for the second time in five days as he struck a stoppage-time winner to help Atletico Madrid nick a narrow win at Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.
Partey found the net with the last kick of the pulsating clash after Gabi rolled the ball into his path from a free-kick just outside the penalty area.
Atletico's victory, which had looked unlikely for much of the game, saw Diego Simeone's men climb to third in the La Liga table.
Their title hopes looked set to suffer another setback at the Riazor as they stumbled towards what would have been a seventh draw in their last eight matches in all competitions.
However, with regulation time up and Atletico seemingly out of ideas, the Rojiblancos won a set-piece 25 yards out which Gabi nudged to Partey for the Ghana international to curl an unstoppable shot into the top corner.
Thomas Partey Scores Again For Atletico Madrid
The goal is Partey’s fourth this season.