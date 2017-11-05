Daniel Amartey Unused As Leicester City Secure Important Away Draw At Stoke City

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was benched as his Leicester City side secured an important 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Saturday.
Peter Crouch's second-half header earned Stoke a point at home to Leicester and ensured a familiar scoreline at the bet365 Stadium.
The Potters twice came from behind to claim a point in a thrilling game at Bet365 Stadium, a result that maintained Claude Puel's unbeaten start as Leicester boss after the Frenchman's new side beat Everton in his first game in charge.
It was the third season in a row that the two teams have drawn 2-2 in this fixture, with substitute Crouch pegging back Leicester for the second time after Xherdan Shaqiri had equalized in the first half.
Vicente Iborra's first goal in English football gave Leicester a deserved lead, which Riyad Mahrez restored on the hour mark.
Crouch nearly won it right at the death with another header but the result, coming on the back of a much-needed win at Watford last week, will have helped ease any pressure on Stoke boss Mark Hughes while Leicester's resurgence continued and they are now unbeaten in six games.
The appointment of Puel received a largely underwhelming reaction from Leicester supporters as a result of Southampton being judged to have had a conservative style of play when he was in charge at St Mary's.
He guided the south coast club to eighth place in the league and a cup final but ended his time at Saints with one goal in his final six games.
But the 56-year-old seems to have permitted his new charges a more free-flowing approach, allowing Algeria forward Mahrez and the spiritedly Demarai Gray to roam in the final third.
However, since he arrived he has not given the hugely talented Amartey the playing time to impress this season.
