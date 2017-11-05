Black Stars defender, Mohammed Abass has heaped praises to coach Kwasi Appiah and have insisted that he is a great gaffer. Abass, who plays Harrisburg City ...
Abass Mohammed Lauds Kwasi Appiah Insists He Is A Great Manager
Black Stars defender, Mohammed Abass has heaped praises to coach Kwasi Appiah and have insisted that he is a great gaffer.
Abass, who plays Harrisburg City Islanders believes the few moments he's spent with the team have exposed him to the managerial uprightness of the gaffer wishing he works under him for a long time.
The energetic defender made his debut Black Stars game in Ghana's 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia a month ago in a friendly, coming on for just 10 minutes.
"Am not saying this because he's the one who handed me my first call-up but I am saying this because of what I've seen myself.
"I have worked under many coaches and I think he's an excellent manager. He's interpersonal relationship is excellent."
The former Inter Allies defender explained further that Kwasi Appiah walks to greet his players before dining instead of allowing the players to come to him.
"Since I came into the team, I've never seen him shout at a player. He walks to us to greet us when it time for us to eat before he takes his seat instead of we (the players) going to him.
"Not many coaches do that. They will rather wait for you to come to them. He's a great manager," he added.
The Black Stars will be playing their last group game of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier with Egypt on November 12, and Abass has been handed his second call-up into the team.