Premier League Round-Up: Wins For Burnley, Bournemouth And Brighton
BBC
Burnley are only outside of the Premier League top four on goal difference after they beat Southampton, while Swansea dropped into the relegation zone.
Sam Vokes’ 81st-minute strike gave Burnley a 1-0 win at St Mary’s Stadium and put them on level points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.
Swansea’s 1-0 defeat by Brighton at the Liberty Stadium, coupled with Bournemouth’s 92nd-minute winner at Newcastle, saw the Welsh side fall to 18th, with the Cherries leapfrogging them into 17th place.
Elsewhere, Rajiv van La Parra’s stunning first-half strike gave Huddersfield a 1-0 win against West Brom, condemning the Baggies to their third successive league defeat and they are without a win in nine games.
In Saturday’s early kick-off, Peter Crouch scored a late equalizer as Stoke came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Leicester.
